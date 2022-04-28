NPP elects constituency executives

Politics of Thursday, 28 April 2022

NPP holds delegate conferences in 250 constituency branches



NPP General Secretary calls for peace during Constituency executive elections



Abide by the tenets of the party, John Boadu tells delegates



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, April 28, 2022, hold its annual delegates conferences to elect executives in 250 of its constituency branches out of the 275 constituencies.



The delegate’s conferences are expected to end on May 2, 2022.



The remaining 25 constituencies' conferences are on hold due to petitions and court cases brought by some aggrieved members of the party.



In an interview with Daily Graphic, the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu urged members to comport themselves to ensure the elections are held peacefully.



“We must see ourselves as the most organized and active political party in the country to demonstrate our seriousness towards the 2024 elections.



“All members should comport themselves and abide by the tenets of the party to ensure that the elections are held in peace and tranquillity”.



The positions to be contested include Constituency Chairperson, First Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Second Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Constituency Secretary, Constituency Assistant Secretary, and Constituency Treasurer.



The rest are Constituency Organiser, Constituency Women Organiser, Constituency Youth Organiser, and Constituency NASARA Coordinator.



The elections will be would be supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).