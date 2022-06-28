NPP elections: Supporters jubilate as Ntim picks 5th slot on ballot paper

Politics of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

There was widespread jubilation in the camp of Mr. Stephen Ntim on Monday, June 27, 2022, when he picked the number 5 slot out of the slate of eight contenders vying to become National Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The supporters stated that Mr. Ntim picking the number 5 slot is reminiscent of the position picked by Nana Addo Dankwa on the ballot in 2016 when he won the elections.



According to them, in Mr. Ntim, the NPP has the best chance of going past the eight-year jinx that has so far afflicted all the political parties in Ghana, causing them to lose elections after eight years in power.



They furthered that the Asantes say “he who would grow up to buy a vehicle, goes about asking for the prices of car tyres as a child.” The English have also long said that “coming events cast their shadows.” Again, “actions”, they say, “speak louder than words”.



“In the run-up to the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, as it’s typical of him, single-handedly provided motorcycles and cash donations to the NPP in a number of constituencies,” they said.



The youth said that in like fashion, the aspirant would work hard at resourcing the grassroots when he is given the opportunity as National Chairman.



“The objective of the gesture was to make it easy for the NPP grassroots campaign team to reach the electorate living in difficult-to-reach communities with the 4More4Nana good news.



“For instance, the NPP in the Northern region took delivery of 20 of the motorcycles which were distributed to the constituencies within the region.



“Other regions also had their share of the motorcycles that helped in prosecuting the 4More4Nana campaign at the grassroots level in the beneficiary constituencies.



“This is a clear demonstration of Mr. Ntim’s resourcefulness and readiness to equip the NPP at the grassroots level with the needed resources to bolster the confidence and energy of the NPP grassroots to go all out for a resounding victory in 2024.



“Such an enterprising National Chairman is indispensable for the NPP to break the 8,” they said.