NPP elections: MP denies using ‘macho men’ to disrupt party meeting at Oda

Politics of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Oda, Alexander AKwasi Acquah, has been accused of using macho men to disrupt a party meeting.



There was near chaos in Akim Oda on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 after the Regional Chairman, Mr Kinston Akomeng Kissi called off the polling station elections.



Some executives of the Akim Oda NPP alleged that the regional chairman unilaterally organized a meeting through WhatsApp with the help of the constituency chairman on an agenda to allow all old executives to run unopposed.



The meeting lasted close to 5 minutes at Rabson Hotel in Akim Oda because of strong agitation by concerned party members who saw the meeting as illegal.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the Eastern Regional Chairman for the NPP, Kinsley Akomeng Kissi, said the MP brought macho men to disrupt a party meeting held in Akim Oda last Tuesday.



He stated that the elections in Akim Oda have been suspended until calm is restored in Akim Oda.



Reacting to the allegations, Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, Alexander AKwasi Acquah refuted claims that he used thugs to disrupt the said meeting.



According to the lawmaker, he only walks with his officially assigned security officer and not macho men.



“All those who know me know that I never walk with macho men. I only move with the official security person assigned to me, he is not even well built. I will call on the Regional Chairman to exercise patience so we settle issues as party members,” Alexander Kwesi Acquah told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.