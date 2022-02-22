NPP elections: Kwesi Pratt condemns violence at Kade, Juaben

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr., has condemned acts of violence at the Kade Constituency office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



There was mayhem after some members of the NPP, who had converged at the Party’s office to purchase polling station forms were left stranded as the party executives had locked up the office.



The situation caused confusion as some members of the NPP believed that the executives were trying to hoard the forms.



The confusion led to the alleged assault of one Kwasi Aboagye aka Aboma.



Another aggrieved man also reportedly pulled a gun to ward off the agitated party members.



It took the intervention of armed police from the Kade District Police Command to restore law and order in the area.



A similar incident occurred at the New Juaben North and South constituencies NPP after executives of the party failed to open nominations for the polling station elections.



Quite a number of party members who had come to purchase the forms were also denied the opportunity as the party office was locked.



Commenting on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Kwasi Pratt Jnr stated that the acts at these polling stations will spell doom for the party.



He was of the opinion that if polling station elections could be this violent, then the NPP has a lot of work to do.



“It’s quite strange that this is happening at polling station election. It isn’t a good act. Why should people be pulling guns at the polling station level.



"What will happen to constituency and national NPP elections? People will bring out nuclear bombs if care is not taken,” Kwesi Pratt added.