NPP election: Kwami Sefa Kayi and Prof. Osafo endorse Nana B

Politics of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Host of Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo", Kwami Sefa Kayi, popularly known as Chairman General and Head of Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo has declared their unflinching support for Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, for the National Organizer position of the party.



The multiple award winning Presenter and Prof. Osafo fully endorsed Nana B, for the NPP's National Organizer position during Monday's edition of the Morning Show.



The Chairman General, in a passing comment on his show, clearly stated that "Nana B is transitioning from National Youth Organiser to National Organiser. I am solidly behind you and I support you fully. Nyame Nsa Wom,” he said.



Mr. Sefa Kayi has already expressed his personal conviction that Nana B is the right man for the job and a suitable candidate to lead the party's National Organiser after his predecessor Sammi Awuku.



He was hopeful the party delegates would give him (Nana B) the nod to lead the Party’s National Organiser position.



Prof. Osafo on his part stated that; “Chairman general it is time we remember and honor hardworking young politicians coupled with good governance because we want the best foundation and we have identified some of them across the country. I think Nana B and others have the potential to be good leaders. We have to encourage them to do more,” he stressed.



