NPP election: Alan leads in all 16 regions – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Solomon Owusu has described as fake a recent survey projecting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP.



According to the survey by Outcomes International Ghana and the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK, the most popular candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position in all the 16 regions of Ghana, is the vice president.



In all, the survey got responses from around 197,000 NPP polling station executives (PSEs) in all the regions.



“The most preferred candidate for the NPP’s flagbearer position among PSEs is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading in all 16 regions as shown in figure 1 (below). The closest contenders to Dr Bawumia are Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong respectively.



"It is worth noting that some PSEs (12.3%) indicated they have not yet decided on whom to vote for, but that does not significantly change the outcome,” the researchers said in their final report.



“Data was obtained mainly through computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) technology between 15th November 2022 and 15th December 2022. Based on 95% confidence level and 2% margin of error a sample size of 6000 PSEs was used. However, 5641 PSEs were successfully interviewed (response rate of 94%) from all 96 constituencies.



But reacting to the survey, Solomon Owusu stated that the result is not factual because it has been misreported.



According to him, Alan Kyerematen rather garnered 76%, whereas Vice President Bawumia secured16%, Kennedy Agyapong had 6% while the others shared 2%.



“According to the survey, Alan was the one leading and did so by a landslide. In fact, he was leading in all the 16 regions and it comes as no surprise to many people who are really on the ground, ” Solomon Owusu told Kasapafmonline.com.



A survey by Global InfoAnalytics in October 2022 revealed that the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is the likeliest candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the party’s upcoming flagbearership contest.



In that report, NPP supporters deemed Alan as a more viable candidate than Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to the report, Bawumia’s decline in rating during the survey ‘coincides with the country’s worsening economic situation’.



The study also showed that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is another force to reckon with in the NPP’s flagbearership contest.



“A new opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics for October 2022 shows the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK) continues to expand his lead over his closest rival Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) in the race to lead the NPP as the country’s economic crisis deepens.



The poll shows AKK is the preferred candidate of general voters to lead the NPP in 2024. AKK now leads DMB, 44% to 31%. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP (KOA) came third with 14% of the votes”, a summary of the report stated.



This revelation comes at a time when the Vice President is reportedly lacing his boots to lead the NPP in the party’s quest to ‘break the eight’.