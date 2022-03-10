NPP elders assure protesters of resolutions

Politics of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked aggrieved members who picketed at the party’s headquarters to remain calm following the receipt of their petition.



In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Council Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, they assured agitating members of ‘impartial adjudication of all cases.



“It is the considered view of the elders that the recent challenges within the party should inspire greater interest to make the Party better, and stronger in unity to pull the nation back together.



“No truly Patriotic member should take an intransigent position, but with tolerance, let’s all give of our best to keep the party together in our beautiful diversity,” portions of the statement read.



The reaction from the NPP Council of Elders follows picketing by some members of Kwadaso constituency at the party’s headquarters in Accra Thursday morning to petition their national leaders over issues they had with the recent polling station executive elections.



The protesters alleged that the Chairperson for the constituency’s polling station elections, Gifty Ohene Konadu, breached the party’s constitution in the conduct of the polling station executive elections in the area.



The Members noted that they had petitioned the party’s regional office and were in Accra to do the same to the national leaders.