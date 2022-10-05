NPP don't know 'foko'; 99% of MMDCE's, Ministers are involved in galamsey - Former MP

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NPP Member of Parliament(MP) for Obuasi, Edward Enin, has lashed out at the government for their abysmal fight against the illegal mining menace.



According to him the party do not have any blue print for the fight against illegal mining and that the menace of land and water destruction will continue unabated if the President continues to look unconcern.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he noted that about 99 percent of government officials including MMDCEs are all involved in the illegal mining activity and are causing heavy destruction to forest reserves and water bodies.



Most of the MMDCEs in the mining communities are themselves involved in the Galamsey operations and contributing to the destruction of the lands and water bodies.



"In my opinion, that first Inter Ministerial Committee set up was wrong . . . Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng's son was involved in the business in Obuasi . . . some Ministers on the committee had no business there because they didn't know how the Galamsey business operated," he said, adding that, "Ghanaians know what I'm talking about . . . about 99% of MMDCEs in areas where Galamsey is done are all involved in Galamsey . . . " he lamented.



"I've gone round and taken videos of their activities . . . when I give it to my party people they don't do anything about it and now I will release those videos . . .I've told the regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah and Duker (Deputy Lands Minister) and send them videos but I've seen that I'm just doing a foolish job," he said.



He said what the NPP government is doing and saying about the menace is laughable.



"They are just joking," he added.



He said he was very happy the Birim river has overflowed and displacing the indigenes.



" . . It is good, for me I'm really happy, very very happy . . . that is where the President hails from and if this thing is going on with your DCE's involved, Ministers are involved, people at the Jubilee are involved and nobody is being sacked, nobody is being punished this will be the results and I wish the river flow affects some of their family members," he angrily blasted party officials.



"Those in charge they don't know 'foko', they don't know the operations, they don't know 'foko' . . . it is so sad," he said, adding that, "President Akufo-Addo should sit up".



He added that the largest opposition NDC is not an alternative to fight this menace when they come to power, hence the NPP have to straighten their party and fight this canker to save Ghana.



