NPP doesn't recognize your worth; our party needs you - PPP Chairman to Titus-Glover

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) has ended its Annual Delegates Conference and elected new executives to lead the party in the next four years.



The party delegates gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16 where they elected the next crop of leaders.



Although the elections were successful, it was however not without surprises, shocks and upsets as the confidence of some candidates to win the votes of the delegates was shattered into pieces.



During a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu evaluated the NPP national elections.



According to him, among all the positions during the national elections, the one that heavily shocked him was that of the National Organizer position which saw a contest between Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover and Henry Nana Boakye, popularly referred to as Nana B.



Nana Ofori Owusu noted that he never expected the number of votes that Titus-Glover garnered during the elections, stating "he is the greatest surprise to me".



The former Tema East MP, Titus-Glover, who was aspiring for the National Organizer of the party, was defeated by the party's immediate-past National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye.



Henry Nana Boakye polled 2870 votes to beat his competitor who polled 2274 votes.



Pitying the outgone General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Ofori Owusu extended an invite to John Boadu to join the PPP, saying "we need him if they don't recognize his worth".



"Titus-Glover, I say, your fight is admirable. You have shown that you are a powerful guy," he emphasized.







