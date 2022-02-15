NPP does not reward loyalty and hardwork – Ken Agyapong consoles Adomako Baafi

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament has disclosed that in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalty and hardwork is not rewarded.



According to him, the party does not take into consideration the struggles of the people at the grassroot level after it has won power.



He indicated that the NPP believes in awarding gentility after people have risked their lives to work for the party.



His comments comes in the back of some persons who have been sidelined after sacrificing for the party while in opposition.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament noted that these individuals are peeved and the earlier something is done about them the better for the party looking to break the eight.



Kennedy Agyapong cited people like Yaw Adomako Baafi who has communicated and continue to communicate for the party on an empty stomach and the fact that he has not been treated fairly by the political party.



He noted that if Adomako Baafi was like Adwoa Safo, he would have dealt with the NPP but since he is committed to the party, although he is gaining nothing for working, he is still working to ensure that the government is put in a good light.



“Members of the party are bitter about what is happening in the party. They are the ones preaching against the party and if nothing is done about this it will lead us to opposition,” the businessman said.