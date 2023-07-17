You are here: HomeNews2023 07 17Article 1805639

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman makes definite pronouncement

The governing New Patriotic Party NPP has denounced the practice of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) in Ghana.

According to the National chairman of the NPP Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the party believes in the religious and cultural values that frowns against the practice and will not go to the contrary to such believes.

Mr Ntim communicated the NPP’s stands on this controversial issue at the one year thanksgiving service for the National Executives at Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) – Atomic in Accra on Sunday July 16, 2023.

The incumbent party has been under pressure to declare their stand on issues regarding the same sex marriage after they were accused by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC of hatching a plan to stop the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in parliament.

The National chairman of the NPP during the service, missed no opportunity to vehemently speak against those pushing to legalize LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

“The New Patriotic Party which I represent as national chairman, wishes to articulate explicitly in no uncertain terms that we have a position on the topic of LGBTQ+ that is making rounds not just in Ghana but across the globe and out position is simple, we as a unit frown on the practice of LGBTQ+”

“Most of you here agree with me that, Ghana as a country collectively abhor LGBTQ practice, why would I, my general secretary and all the Men here stoop so low and opt for LGBTQ+? “He asked.

“I want to state emphatically without any fear, that the Npp that I Chari will never support the atcs of LGBTQ”He told the congregation.

Mr Stephen Ntim emphasized that accepting LGBTQ+in Ghana was not only abominable but a threat to human race, adding that humanity will cease to exist if same sec marriage is legalized.

The Thanksgiving service was held at the Pentecost International Worship Center at Atomic in Accra on Sunday July 16, 2023 and it was to thank God for seeing them through in the past year after assuming office as national executives.

