NPP distributing items in Assin North in exchange for votes – Mahama alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President Dramani Mahama has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of a vote-buying scheme in the Assin North constituency.



Mahama claims that the party, government officials, and their agents are deceiving constituents and voters with items such as fertilisers.



Mahama told a gathering in Ahuntem, Assin North constituency, that because of the Assin North by-election, fertilisers that were supposed to be sold are now being distributed for free. So the fertilisers could be distributed for free and then sold to farmers?



"They’ve also given out spray chemicals and other items in order to buy your votes. In all humility, I will encourage you to accept the items they are sharing because these items are money you should have received from your cocoa. You were supposed to get Ghc1,700 for your cocoa, but you only got Ghc8,00. So you’re taking them from your own resources.”



He also told the crowd not to be afraid of the officials’ request to swear after receiving the items that if they did not vote for the NPP, they would die.



"I’ve heard you were asked to swear after receiving the items that if you don’t support the NPP, you will die. That is untrue, I assure you.



"Someone has stolen from you and is using a small portion of what he stole to buy and share items, then asking you to swear that if you do not vote for them, you will die. That is not the case. They will die because they stole from you.”