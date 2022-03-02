NPP deviating from democratic principles – Member

Politics of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has chided the leadership of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo progeny of not living up to its own democratic principles.



“The current executives of the party are eroding the democratic principles of the party,” Mr Andrew Appiah Dankwa said.



According to the lawyer, the action on the part of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in the organization of the ongoing polling station elections is a deviation from the party’s democratic principles.



Mr Dankwa made this observation in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.



“With these actions on the part of the leadership, it cannot be said the NPP is built on the principles of freedom of association, expression, and free speech. Interestingly, people are being gagged by the current executives,” he noted.



He also described as “worrying”, reports of the suspension of some serving officers for allegedly doing the bidding of some flagbearer hopefuls.



Mr Dankwa also said calls by supporters of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia to contest the flag bearer race unopposed will not auger well for the NPP.



“I’ve always believed that the processes to elect leaders in the party must be truly democratic,” he contested, adding, “as a party, we believe in democratic contests, so, why should a smooth environment be created for certain categories of party members and an inhibition for others?”



He warned that if care is not taken, such an act will lead to apathy on the part of supporters.