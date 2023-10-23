NPP delegates will never fall for lies – Dr. Gideon Boako

Politics of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The spokesperson for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako has observed that delegates of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) are very discerning and will not fall for lies.



He holds the view that delegates he described as kingmakers will only vote for a candidate as their flagbearer knowing the person is truthful and believes in unity.



“Some candidates are moving around and lying. To say that each chairman was given GHC 100,000 and a pickup during the Super-Delegates conference is worrying because the person knows it’s a blatant lie"



"I saw that they attacked the Vice President’s wife too, and that is not a good thing. The delegates are aware of the people who want to destroy the party for their personal gains and those who think of the party’s unity and development"



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has irked his name in the annals of Ghana’s history so the people of Ghana are aware of his ideas and believe that he can do more for the country and that will manifest in winning the primaries on November 4, 2023,” he said.