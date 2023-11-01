NPP delegates want a candidate who can win swing votes – Ben Ephson

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Pollster and Managing Editor for the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has stated the delegates will want to vote for a candidate who will win wing voters in the upcoming 2024 general election.



This comes on the back of November 4, 2024 flag bearer election for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



A survey conducted by Ben Ephson also suggests that the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will in the primaries come November 4.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Pollster stated that one other factor that will inform delegates’ decision will be someone who can beat former President John Mahama in the 2024 election.



“Majority of them say they will vote for somebody who has the chance of giving Mahama a good run and beating Mahama, so that was basically the basis for the person they will choose.



“I must explain that when people say or even at the Super Delegate, people say candidate A was an establishment candidate. The establishment does not mean that you are going to force people’s hands. In 2007 I don’t think that the delegate base was about 200,000.



“Quite a number of them felt that Dr. Bawumia will be able to have a chance of beating John Mahama. One of the interesting things, when you ask people why they will vote for a candidate?



"I think Kennedy was alright by some people but I think that some of his utterances did not make them vote for him. People were also thinking about the swing voters.



"That if they take him forward to voters towards 2024 will they want to vote for somebody like that. I think some of the utterances and so on will take a lot of them off.”