NPP delegates must make Bawumia’s victory a historic landslide - Titus Glover

Politics of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has called on delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the party’s upcoming presidential primary in November is resounding.



This he said is important because Dr. Bawumia’s expected victory will make him the flagbearer of the NPP and this leadership will need all the momentum that the presidential primary can give his campaign.



“We must hit the ground running and this means that we must elect our flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, in a way that invokes the spirits of victory even before we enter the main election,” Titus Glover said.



The former Member of Parliament for Tema East made the call while addressing delegates at a popular acclamation of the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Tema East constituency at the Olams School in Tema.



While making the proclamation, hundreds of NPP members and delegates bellowed in agreement to every word of Titus Glover, who is a highly respected stalwart of the NPP in Tema NPP.



Under the sound of his voice, the crowd swayed and responded with chants.



“The NPP is on the cusp of history; we are about to shake off the longstanding lie that we are an Akan party and also break the eight for the first time in the history of Ghana politics; nothing should stand between us and that history and that is why we must make a resounding statement with the victory of Dr. Bawumia at the primary,” Titus Glover said to loud applause from the crowd.



Also in attendance at the event were the First Vice Chair of the Greater Accra regional branch of the NPP, Mrs. Juana Adda, former MP for Tema East, Hon. Evans Ashong Narh, former MCE of Tema, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La and the Chairman of the Tema East branch of the NPP, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agadiagba lV.



While the crowd was generally animate towards all the NPP stalwarts in attendance, it absolutely went berserk when Titus Glover arrived.



The former deputy minister of transport and MP was thronged roundabout by party youth with whom Titus-Glover is known to hold Kpeledzoo and Homowo foot marches and rap freestyles.



Using his sway on the youth, Titus Glover said he expected that Dr. Bawumia would sweep not less than 90 percent of delegates votes in the metropolis.



“At the end of the poll, when Dr. Bawumia’s victory ballots are being counted, I will expect that for delegates from Tema, not less than 90% of the votes will go to him,” he said to a loud ovation of claps and catcalls.