NPP delegates conference: Kate Gyamfua wins NPP National Women's Organizer

General News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kate Gyamfua, the incumbent National Women's Organizer, has been re-elected to lead the women's wing of the governing NPP.



According to the provisional results available to GhanaWeb, she polled 620 votes representing 93.78%.



Her contenders Hajia Sawudatu and Ellen Ama Daaku also had 32 votes representing 4.84% and 9 votes representing 1.36% respectively.



Over 6,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.











