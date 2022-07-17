NPP delegates conference: Justine Koduah Frimpong beats John Boadu to win General Secretary

General News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb is learning that Justine Koduah Frimpong has won the General Secretary position of the governing NPP.



While the nation awaits the official results and official declaration from the Electoral Commission, some supporters and other party officials have been congratulating the lawyer known as JFK.



Per the provisional results available to GhanaWeb, JFK polled 1,606 votes to beat the incumbent John Boadu, who polled 1,086 votes.



It also appears that Stephen Ntim, has been elected as the Party Chairman.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister on his verified Twitter timeline wrote:



"Congratulations to chairman Ntim, GS JFK and all our executives. The elephant is our winning symbol. Time to work together to get Ghana out of the woods and do the unprecedented."



Over 6,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



