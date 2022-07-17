NPP delegates conference: Justin Frimpong Koduah beats John Boadu to win General Secretary

General News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb is learning that Justin Frimpong Koduah has won the General Secretary position of the governing NPP.



While the nation awaits the official results and official declaration from the Electoral Commission, some supporters and other party officials have been congratulating the lawyer known as JFK.



The Legal practitioner polled 2,857 votes to beat Mr. John Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.



The other candidates; Iddrisu Musah -104 votes, Ramseyer Ahmed – 8 votes, Charles Bissue – 12 votes and Frederick Ansah – 50 votes.



Mr. Justin Frimpong Kodua will serve as the General Secretary of the party for the next four years.



JFK is the former Deputy Regional Youth Organiser in 2010 and a member of the NPP Ashanti Regional campaign team in 2008. He also served as a member of the National Youth Wing of the party as a Chairman of the Legal Committee of the youth wing.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister on his verified Twitter timeline wrote:



"Congratulations to chairman Ntim, GS JFK and all our executives. The elephant is our winning symbol. Time to work together to get Ghana out of the woods and do the unprecedented."



Over 6,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



