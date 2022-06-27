NPP delegates celebrate clearance of Titus-Glover to run for organizer

General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Some executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) especially in the Greater Accra region, are rejoicing over the clearance of former Deputy Transport Minister, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, to run for the position of National Organizer in the NPP’s upcoming national executives election.



In a write-up, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu lV, who is also the Tema East Constituency Chairman of the party, said the feat is a small step but is still worth celebrating because it paves way for an important election by the party.



“I’m sure it is already out there but it is still worth tooting about – Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has been cleared to run for the position of National Organizer for our great party.



"It’s a small step, but it’s worth celebrating because it ushers us into business,” Nene Agbadiagba wrote.



The NPP last week approved forty seven (47) aspirants to run for various national executive positions in the party.



The elections have been scheduled for between 14th and 16th June, 2022.For the National Organizer position, six aspirants were approved - Henry Nana Boakye, Eric Amoako Twum, Bright Essilfie-Kumi, Seth Adu-Adjei, Nana Owusu Fordjour and Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.



“Among all the aspirants for the Organizer position, it is clear that Hon. Titus Glover is the most experienced,” noted Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu IV.



He called on the party’s delegates to, “remember that experienced is still the best teacher. We need the experience of Hon. Titus Glover because 2024 is a titanic election that can only be won by experience.”



It is not only the Tema East NPP Constituency Chairman who has been gushing about the clearance of Titus Glover to run for the position of National Organizer, the NPP’s Constituency Chairman for Cape-Coast North Mr. Stephen Arhin, has also been celebrating.



“We are grateful for the small victory and we rejoice because we are extremely hopeful that it is a good step towards the election of one of the most experienced icons of our party for the strategic position of Organizer for the NPP.



“Like I have always been pointing out, Hon. Titus-Glover’s multi-lingual abilities alone is an asset that the NPP should not fail to avail itself of because of the nature of the elections ahead.



“Again, I reiterate that we need a Greater Accra region native in our party’s national leadership to anchor this all important region for us.”