NPP delegate conference: One person arrested for impeding ballot counting

General News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person at the ongoing NPP National Delegates Conference in Accra, GhanaWeb can report.



According to a video from the conference grounds, the suspect, who was in a yellow shirt was surrounded by over a dozen police officers.



After a brief interaction with the suspect, he was walked out of the stadium by the police officers.



Announcing the arrest on their official Facebook timeline, the Police wrote:



"The Police have arrested one person for impeding the election process at the ongoing NPP National Delegates Conference in Accra."



Currently, vote counting has been done awaiting the official declaration by the Electoral Commission.



Over 6,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



Watch the video below:







