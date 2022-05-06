NPP defies court order to conduct constituency elections in Fomena

Politics of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The New Patriotic Party has conducted constituency elections in Fomena in the Ashanti Region, despite an interim injunction against the exercise.



The election of the new constituency executives took place at St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church at Akrokeri. It was conducted in the absence of the Electoral Commission.



The election began prior to the serving of the injunction on the party to restrain it from embarking on the exercise.



The injunction served by a Kumasi High Court follows a writ two aggrieved members of the NPP had filed, praying the court to stop the party from holding the elections on credibility grounds.



The plaintiffs claim that some individuals had automatically forfeited their party membership by sponsoring an independent candidate during the 2020 general elections. Despite that, they were allowed to pick nomination forms to contest various positions.



“The plaintiffs aver that all efforts to compel the Defendants from disqualifying these people from contesting the elections have proven futile.



“The plaintiffs have been pushed to the belief that aforementioned people can be stopped or disqualified from contesting in aforementioned 1st Defendant only with the help of this Honorable Court,” the said in the writ filed with the court.



Mr. Ofori and Mr. Anokye, therefore, want among other things a declaration that any member of the NPP who forfeits its membership cannot contest elections.



Granting the wishes of the plaintiffs, the court, presided over by Justice Patricia Quansah instructed the party not to go ahead with conduct of the elections.



The case has since been adjourned to May 18, 2022, for the substantive case to be heard.