NPP corruption will be probed after we ‘get them out of power’ – Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was once nicknamed ‘clearing agent’ for good reasons, at least to his appointees, many of who he cleared when they got mired in corruption scandals.



“His nickname became a clearing agent, he is quick to clear his people and so the only way we can know the real length of the frog is to get this government out,” these were the words of North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The former deputy minister is backing the position of former president Mahama in calling for the ruling New Patriotic Party to be thrown out of power in 2024 to allow for the eight-year stewardship of Akufo-Addo to be probed relative to corruption.



“The only way to get these people to account is to get them out of the space, get them out of power when they lose power. In the fight against corruption, incumbents protect their own and it has been worse under this administration,” Ablakwa added when he appeared on the September 1 edition of Accra-based Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosii Sen’ programme.



Last week, John Mahama, on one of his regional ‘Thank You’ tours in northern Ghana averred that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, are bent on retaining power beyond 2024 so that they can escape accountability.



The NPP, with over three years to the next polls, have started talking of ‘Breaking The Eight’ in reference to a practice where there is a change of government after every two terms for a particular party since 1992.



The party has however cautioned its rank and file against flagbearer campaigns stressing that it was time to concentrate on fulfilling campaign promises and that no group or individual should distract the president with intra-party politicking.



