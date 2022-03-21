NPP coordinators threaten Akufo-Addo over reward

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) electoral area coordinators have backed a request for some executives of the party, especially in Tema East, to be given special rewards by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their selfless service to the party.



However, in reiterating the request, the newly elected coordinators are virtually threatening the president by warning that if their request is not fulfilled, “then we will advise ourselves”.



“There is the saying that a nation that does not reward its heroes is not worth dying for; that saying also applies to political parties, including our own indomitable NPP as well”, Mr. Philip Ansah, alias Atta Papa said.



Atta Papa made the analogy while addressing a press conference in Tema Community 1 over the weekend. The whole point to the press conference was that, the coordinators felt that Tema East NPP has had very little representation in government, and that such neglect discourages selfless service to the party. “Even though the NDC is now occupying the Tema East seat, everybody knows that Tema East is a stronghold of the NPP and we can easily take it back.



However, we can do this in 2024 if the Tema East branch of the party is resourced. “Currently, as things stand, Tema East does not have any noteworthy representative in government as it used to be the case in the past when we had Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover as Deputy Transport Minister and Hon. Ishmael Ashitey as Greater Accra regional Minister. Now none of the stars of Tema East NPP is in government, how will they be able to help the constituency and its youth?” Philip Ansah asked.



He points out that, “Tema East NPP stars like Hon. Titus Glover, Hon. Nene Ofoe-TeyeChu Agbadiagba lV and other constituency executives are all available and would make us in Tema East also have a sense of belonging if they are given roles in government”.



Flanked by Eric Arthur, coordinator for Harbour Electoral Area, Philip Ansah elicited thunderous applause from his audience when he called for the reward of the Tema East NPP leading members with appointments. The speech reader wondered if Tema East is being “punished for losing the seat in 2020”, pointing out that, “the loss was due to the activities of traitors that we have now silenced in the party”. “If we truly want to break the 8, then it is important that we secure strategic strongholds like Tema East, which is in the most important swing region, Greater Accra. We are a little over two years to election and Tema East NPP feels neglected and excluded from government. This must change; NPP must learn to reward its heroes”.



Reiterating an earlier point by elected Polling station executives, Philip Ansah said, “it is in fact, in respect of this that some of our Polling station executives who were elected recently in a free, fair and transparent elections, earlier recommended Hon. Elizabeth Kakie-Mann, Dome Kwabenya MCE, for special reward because as chairperson of the vetting committee for Tema East, she put her feet down and ensured that those who had worked against the party in 2020 but wanted to return for positions were filtered out. We add our voice to that call as well, “Mr. Philip Ansah, who went unopposed as coordinator in the padmore electoral area because of his hard work, said to a standing ovation from his audience.



Philip Ansah added that the coordinators would be looking forward to seeing “our stars in Tema East also given places in government so that we can also feel that truly we belong to NPP and that if we work hard for our party, the party will reward us. This is how we can develop the muscle to win back the Tema East parliamentary seat for NPP otherwise we will advise ourselves”.



Those who emerged victorious as electoral area coordinators include Hon. Alfred Borkor, assembly member for Bankuman electoral area, Samuel Ashitey Annang, alias Bambee, Mr. Daniel Tetteh, alias Ntee, of Harbour electoral area and Mr. Abdul Rashid Agyemang, of padmore electoral area.



Mr. Dennis Amanor, the director of elections and research said “the hardworking constituency chairman, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, the brilliant Mce of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, our first vice chairman, Mr. Evans Baidoo and others including the constituency secretary, Solomon Sackitey, have all performed excellently well for the success of the elections and I doff off my hat for them”.



Mr. Eric Kojo Twumasi, alias Worgor, a former Assembly member for the Harbour electoral area on his part said “I contested and lost in a free and fair election, likewise a friend of mine by name Mr. Charles Amos, who is also a former Assembly member in the padmore electoral area”.