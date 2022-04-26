NPP constituency elections: Disgruntled members cautioned not to hold party to ransom

Politics of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will go to the polls next week to elect its constituency officers at the various constituencies across the country.



This forms part of the party's processes to elect national officers and further, the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



Though the processes have somewhat been successful across the country, there are still some discrepancies and challenges which seem to be creating some form of discomfort among party members and various aspirants.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the Director of elections of the party, Mr. Evans Nimako has cautioned disgruntled members not to hold the party to ransom as their various court injunctions may derail the processes.



He says the party has set up various committees to address challenges associated with the party's internal elections and it will not be proper for anyone to go outside the party's jurisdiction to seek redress on any particular problem or challenge that may be affecting them at their various constituencies with respect to the elections.



The party has set up the Cecilia Dapaah committee and that anybody with any grievance should write to the committee to have it addressed rather than seeking an alternative medium which will drag the party's issue into public discourse, he noted.



Nominations for constituency executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were opened last week Tuesday, April 19, 2022, for interested party members to pick up forms at the various constituency offices.



The positions to be contested from April 28 to May 2, 2022, are the Constituency Chairperson, the first Constituency Vice Chairperson, the second Constituency Vice Chairperson, the Constituency Secretary, the Constituency Assistant Secretary; the Constituency Treasurer, the Constituency Organiser, the Constituency Women Organiser, the Constituency Youth Organiser and the Constituency Nasara Coordinator.



Pursuant to Section17 (2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, the Electoral Commission (EC) shall supervise the constituency elections.



