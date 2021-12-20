NPP considering proposal to ban gays, lesbians from holding positions

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Among the 38 proposals being considered by the New Patriotic Party is a recommendation that party members who engage in same-sex relations be banned from holding positions.



According to GHOne, the proposal made it to the 38 which were tabled for consideration at the party’s conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021.



Touching on the issue on GHOne, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the member of Parliament for Sissala East, said the recommendation is a ‘non-starter’.



He stated that it will be difficult for the party to implement that particular amendment if accepted.



“In our current arrangement, how do you even identify homosexuals. I can’t tell if there are homosexuals in the party. I don’t see how far that will go. In the first place, homosexuality is not accepted in the country,” he said.



At the end of the conference, the party deferred ruling on the 38 proposed amendments to the Council of Elders for advice.



Key among the 38 is a proposal to elect a presidential candidate two years before a major election.



Also an expansion of the party’s electoral college is another proposal that has been brought forth.



