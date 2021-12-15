NPP conference: General Secretary hopeful removes billboards on party’s orders

Politics of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

General Secretary-hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong has removed his banners from the Kumasi Sports Stadium in the Ashanti Region following directives from the party.



The party has banned open display of paraphernalia and banners of aspiring members for various positions in the party prior to the party’s National Delegates Conference.



Acting on the instructions from Mr. Kodua Frimpong his supporters remove all banners and other paraphernalia that has his image at the Stadium and other locations close to the Congress ground.



Mr. Kodua Frimpong also known as Okumkom is expected to pick nomination forms and contest the General Secretary position when the party gives the green light.



Speaking to EIB’s Ashanti regional correspondent, Isaac Justice Bediako, supporters for Mr. Frimpong indicated that “since we’re law-abiding members of the great elephant party we’ve adhered judiciously to the directives of the National Steering Committee.”



“We wish every participant a successful conference and urge all members of the NPP to continue to uphold the ideals and adhere to the rules and regulations governing the party. To ensure tranquility in order to have a formidable force that can retain the party in the 2024 elections,” they added.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has banned all activities associated with internal party contests ahead of its annual delegate conference.



The decision comes after a meeting by the party’s National Steering Committee of the Party in Accra.



A statement issued by the party on Friday (10 December) said” At a meeting held on Thursday 9th December 2021, the National Steering Committee of the Party, acting under Article 10 (10) (1) of the Constitution of the Party and in furtherance of the Code of Conduct issued under Article 18 to regulate and guide the activities of members prior to the opening of nominations, has banned the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for individual aspirants at the upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference.”



“Prior to and during the Conference on 18th to 20th December 2021, no billboards and or sign boards, banners or any kind of outdoor signage with the images and or names of individual members, with or without the consent of the individual, shall be acceptable. This applies to the area within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis. All such displays, if put up already, should be removed.”