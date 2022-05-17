NPP chairmanship race: All aspirants competent – Chairman Dollar

Politics of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An aspiring Second Vice Chairman for the Greater Accra Regional New Patriotic Party, Mr. Eric Nartey Yeboah, has said delegates of the governing party are uncertain about who should lead the party as National Chairman for the 2024 general elections.



He said this is because of the competence of all the aspirants in the race for the national chairman position of the party.



According to him, all the national chairman aspirants are very competent and party stalwarts who know the party through and through.



He said this year’s national chairman aspirants are very good personalities and the delegates are aware of this.



He noted that the competition for the position of national chairman has become keener than expected.



The immediate past Constituency Chairman for Madina who will today file his nomination to contest for the position of Second Vice Chairman for Greater Accra Regional NPP said this about the NPP’s national chairmanship race on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



He said the competition that has heralded the election for the position of national chairman is unprecedented in the history of the party.



“We have a professor, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, a former Minister for Information and a former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, and a former Member of Parliament all as aspirants,” he stated.



The aspirants are Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and Akwasi Osei Adjei.



Any of these personalities, he said can drive the party’s quest to break the eight-year political jinx in the country.