NPP chairman commends Northern Regional MMDCE nominees

Politics of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mohammed Baatima Samba, has congratulated all the 16 MMDCE Nominees for the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies of the Northern Region.



He also commended the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for doing a meticulous job in nominating competent and capable hands for confirmation as MMDCEs in the region.



In a statement issued by the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, on September 20, after the release of the list of the MMDCE Nominees for all the 260 Assemblies by the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Chairman Samba gave a firm assurance that, together with the Northern Regional Minister and the rest of the Party executives, he would work hard to ensure all the 16 Nominees get overwhelming endorsement by the various Assemblies.



“As a leader of the NPP in the region, and in conjunction with the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Shayibu, I will like to assure you that we will do everything humanly possible to secure overwhelming confirmation for all Nominees, in order to ensure that the President’s agenda of accelerating development in the various Assemblies in the region, receive attention in good time.”



He implored all persons who had expressed interest in the MMDCE positions in the region but were not fortunate to be nominated by the President, to, in the party interest, exercise utmost patience and respect the decision of the appointing authority, for tomorrow may be their turn.



He therefore urged them to come on deck to assist the party and government in delivering on the mandate of the Ghanaian people to enhance the party’s chances of breaking the 8-year governance cycle come 2024.



Chairman Samba also used the occasion to express his heartfelt gratitude to the President for his generous consideration of the Northern Region for various appointments ranging from Ministers, CEOs, Board Chairmanship and Membership especially the appointment of some revered Chiefs in the region including Mion La-Na and Yoo-Na as board members.



