NPP celebrates three historic victories that climaxed Akufo-Addo’s birthday

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: m.peacefmonline.com

Today, the 29th day of March, 2022, would certainly be remembered in the annals of history as one of the most blessed days in the life of our dear motherland, Ghana.



The day did not only witness the grand commissioning of the first-ever modern interchange in the over 65 years history of Northern Ghana, the Tamale interchange, the day also witnessed the successful passage of the electronic levy, which is said to be the game-changer in Ghana’s economic transformation paradigm in the wake of the global economic crisis, occasioned by Covid-19, and aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war.



As if that was not enough, the day also saw the qualification of Ghana’s Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars, to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, by beating our arch rivals, Nigeria.



It is humbly submitted that these historic feats happening on the same day in the life of our dear country cannot be a mere coincidence but a divine intervention, and considering the fact that today is the birthday of the President of the Republic, it is not out of place to say that these historic developments are a God-sanctioned 78th BIRTHDAY PRESENT to the First Gentleman of the Republic, and by extension, to the rest of the country.



The NPP equally proudly identifies with this divine celebration and blessing for our hard working President and our country. His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is indeed deserving of this great honour, having greatly acquitted himself on delivering on his mandate to the Ghanaian people, and to God.



He is that President who chooses the national interest over all considerations; chooses country over self; chooses country over family; chooses country over presidency; chooses country over his political party; and ultimately, chooses the interest of the next generation over the undesirable expediencies of the current generation.



The NPP, and, indeed, the rest of the country, cannot pride itself with a better selfless and transformational leader whose leadership has impacted every facet of our National Life, from Health, to Education, to Sports, to Infrastructure Development; to Agriculture, and the Economy.



Mr. President, your birthday has indeed been well deservedly celebrated in vindication of your life-changing achievements and legacies.



Once again, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. PRESIDENT, and may you continue to blossom in thy grace.



…Signed…



JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY