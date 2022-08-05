NPP cautions executives against endorsing presidential, parliamentary hopefuls

Politics of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party has warned party members against all forms of campaign activities for parliamentary and presidential candidates hopefuls.



According to the General Secretary, failure for the party members to adhere to this directive will be in breach of the Code of Conduct which will have huge consequences and sanctions against members or prospective aspirants.



In a statement signed by Justin Frimpong Kodua, he said, “equally, until the Party duly opens nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries, all prospective presidential and parliamentary aspirants are to desist from all forms of campaign activities including mounting of billboards and holding meetings with Party executives as that would be in breach of the Code of Conduct,” it stated.



The statement further noted that the caution is aimed at averting any internal issues and helping to improve the party’s fortunes of victory in 2024.



“It is worthy of note that the institution of these disciplinary measures is to avert the menace of internal Party wrangling, and factionalism, which usually arises when Party executives openly declare support for aspirants, thereby dividing the Party front in the lead-up to general elections.



“It is also intended to avoid the repetition of the electoral misfortunes of our tradition in the 1979 and 2008 general elections which were linked to Party officials openly leading the campaign of aspirants. There is no gainsaying that the NPP's quest to winning a historic third consecutive general election (breaking the eight) cannot be achieved if Party executives are allowed to flagrantly disregard directives meant to achieve the conduct of free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections.”



Below is the full statement:











NYA/WA



