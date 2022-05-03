NPP candidate defeated in primaries to drag the party to court over wrong photo used

Politics of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Richard Essoun Bonnke, a candidate who contested in the constituency elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has threatened to challenge the results of the outcome of the polls.



The aggrieved candidate who contested as 1st Vice Chairman had threatened to challenge the results due to the photo used to print the ballot paper.



On Friday, April 29, 2022, he told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the photo he presented to the party was not what was used for the ballot paper.



He had claimed that a photo he took two years ago and in black was what was used.



He described the process as a sabotage warning he would reject the results if he was not declared the winner.



Mr. Bonnke reacting to the elections noted that he is preparing to take the case to court and challenge the results because "what happened was sabotage. I am waiting for Wednesday, if I do not hear anything from the party, I will drag them to court. I presented a photo for the ballot but a different one was used that made it difficult for the delegates to recognise me.



"We want to break the 8-year-jinx and yet some people are being cheated on and not treated fairly. this is not going to help us. The two camps we have in the constituency are not helping us. That was what I planned on stopping but I was sabotaged,” he added.