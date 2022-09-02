NPP can win 2024 polls if we shun 'monecracy' — Prof. Oquaye

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament, spelt out the best route through which the New Patriotic Party, NPP, can win the 2024 elections and other future polls.



He said if leadership and the rank and file stayed true to the traditions on which the party was built but more importantly shun 'monecracy,' Ghanaians will always invite them to form the government of the day.



'Monecracy' is a reference to making money or monetary gains the main determinant of who wins what positions in the party. It emerged as a major talking point in the last National Delegates Conference that produced the current national leadership.



Party members must shun 'monecracy' and instead stick religiously to the tenets of truth, fearlessness, critique, and hard work.



“…We would want to resolve that we will follow not after 'monecracy' but we will follow the principles and tenets of the tradition. The tradition of truth, fearlessness, critique, working hard by principle and by valour.



“If we do that, Ghanaians would repeatedly come and knock at our door in order to invite our government to take over the reins of governance in this country,” Prof. Oquaye submitted.



He spoke at the August 31, 2022 launch of a book in honour of the late Baffour Osei Akoto, a celebrated statesman and astute politician, in Accra.



The book, “Baffour Osei Akoto: A royal Patriot and the making of Ghana,” is a collection of speeches and articles by famous speakers about the exploits of the late Baffour Akoto.



Prof. Oquaye, a co-editor of the book, said it was fair and honourable that NPP's rank and file emulated the ideals and principles that the late Osei Akoto 'a man of valour' espoused.



“If we (NPP) do otherwise, we will not be honouring those men of valour like Akoto, Danquah, Busia, Dombo and others,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







SARA/PEN