'NPP can't use back doors to snatch Jomoro seat from Dorcas Toffey' - Armah Buah

Regional News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to win an impending case against the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Afo-Toffey.



The citizenship of the MP, which has become the bone of contention in court, could make the Jomoro seat slip, and spell the doom of the party if they lose the ongoing case against the MP.



A resident of Nuba and NPP supporter, Joshua Emuah Kofie, filed a writ at the Sekondi High Court challenging the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey’s eligibility as a legislator.



The complainant is contending that the MP held dual citizenship prior to the 2020 general elections contrary to the laws of the country.



The legal representative of the applicant, Frank Davies, in pursuing the case, then prayed to the court that the MP had held Ivorian citizenship at the time of filing her nomination forms between October 5 and 9, 2020, which violated Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.



He further argued that the MP had earlier admitted that she was an Ivorian citizen and had renounced her Ivorian citizenship in 2019, before she filed her nomination papers to contest the December 2020 parliamentary elections in the Jomoro Constituency, and therefore must be made to produce evidence of that.



However, the MP and ranking members of the NDC, have been mounting campaigns against those challenging the eligibility of the MP who had a brief stay in Ivory Coast and America respectively before coming home to contest the Jomoro seat.



Speaking to the media in Jomoro over the weekend, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle and the former Energy Minister under erstwhile John Mahama administration, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said the NPP cannot use the back doors to snatch the Jomoro Parliamentary seat from Dorcas Afo-Toffey.



He said the will of the good people of Jomoro must be respected.



He also said the good people of Jomoro would reject any attempt to frustrate the MP Dorcas Afo-Toffey who is working hard to serve her people.



Armah-Kofi Buah stressed that Dorcas Afo-Toffey was born in Jomoro and attended school in the area and everybody in Jomoro knows her.



"Dorcas Afo-Toffey has started well as the first time MP and she will do projects for the good people of Jomoro in her first four years. Jomoro people trust her and that's why they voted massively for her because, before her election, she bought an ambulance for Half Assini hospital," he stated.



He added, "The NPP can't use the back doors to take the Jomoro Parliamentary seat, they should accept their defeat and stop this because the NPP Parliamentary Candidate who was the incumbent MP didn't perform well and didn't speak on the floor of Parliament House for four good years."



"We are solidly behind Dorcas Afo-Toffey and this court case cannot frustrate her, Dorcas Afo-Toffey is well focused and today she has given interest-free loans to 200 women and this is what the good people of Jomoro need so I will tell Jomoro people to remain resolute and continue to support her", he concluded.



Following the court case filed, the Sekondi High Court, presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere ordered the Member of Parliament Dorcas Affo-Toffey, to produce documents to prove that she had indeed renounced her Ivorian citizenship. She was asked to do this within 10-days.



The case has since been pending in court for an ultimate verdict to determine the fate of the lawmaker.



But, the Jomoro NDC believes, the seat would remain the party's seat despite the court case reportedly being used to hound the MP out of Parliament.