NPP can’t ‘break the 8’ no matter what they do – Mahama’s aide declares

Politics of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP vows to break the 8



NPP set to elect national officers



Felix Kwakye Ofosu says Ghanaians won't renew mandate of NPP



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama, has said that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is clearly on its way out of power even before the 2024 elections decide.



According to him, the NPP has been a complete waste in the last six years that it has had to steer the affairs of the country.



Speaking on the July 8 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu advised the NPP, particularly those aspiring for positions in the party to reduce the number of giant billboards and opulence being displayed as they embark on their respective campaign.



In his view, such display of opulence should be reduced considering the level of economic hardship the country is experiencing.



He stressed that since it was only an internal election, the candidates could target the delegates and engage them rather than mounting giant billboards to the voting populace.



“But in an internal election where the audience is limited and you know exactly where they are, one wonders why this level of ostentation is being displayed.



“So it will be in their own interest to row back on this kind of spending immediately and the party too should not merely issue this statement to quell in what in view will be public anxiety and public disquiet about this but they should enforce it. It is in their own interest.



“Not that I wish them well. I think they have been a complete waste of everybody’s time in the last six years and I cannot wait to see their back.



“The point is that they will do themselves a lot of good especially in the times that we find ourselves when they have been shouting themselves hoarse about the difficulties they are facing in government and eliciting the support of the citizenry through the imposition of draconian and regressive taxes like the E-levy and other taxes that they have imposed, you cannot act this way and expect to achieve empathy and sympathy from the people of Ghana.



“I hope they are able to clean their house. For me, whatever they do in my candid view will not amount to much because they are clearly on their way out of power. I don’t see how the people of Ghana will tolerate this level of non-performance and reward them with a renewal of their mandate. I don’t see how that will happen,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said.



The NPP will be holding its congress between July 15 to 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The elections for the national officers of the party will take place on Saturday, July 16.



Ahead of that the party leadership has asked candidates vying for positions in the party to remove their billboards before congress.