NPP can’t be trusted when dealing with business community – Awingobit

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Executive Secretary of the Association of Importers and Exporters, Samson Asaki Awingobit has cautioned members of the business community to be wary of the antics of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in having their grievances addressed.



According to him, NPP is one of the political parties that can best be described as throwing dust in the eyes of business people.



“They promised us 50 percent reduction of benchmark value and later came back seeking to review it and these are the kinds of people we are dealing with as business people,” he said.



Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5FM, Friday, April 1, 2022, Mr. Awingobit stated that the interest of the business community is not paramount to the government.



He said the NPP unlike the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has so many tricks it uses to lure business people.



“They behave as if they are listening but not listening,” he said.



He explained that any time business people agitate for their demands to be met, the NPP is all the time quick to call for a series of meetings with the leadership under the pretext of listening to their demands.



“After such face-saving meetings and the impression created as being a listening government in the eyes of the business community, they go to do otherwise,” he noted.



He further said the NPP leaders come to such meetings just to listen without putting anything concrete on the table.



“It is the same situation happening with the commercial drivers over the recent petrol price hikes,” he indicated.



This, he added, has been the stock in trade of the NPP in government.



He noted that the difference between the NPP and NDC is that the NDC will not give a listening ear but will not go against your demands.



He cautioned his colleagues to be wise this time not to be lured by some of these face-saving antics on the part of the government