NPP can break the 8 if Chairman Wontumi is voted out - Former Fomena Chairman

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A former Fomena Constituency Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akwasi Nti has said the only solution for the NPP to break the 8, is to vote out the incumbent chairman of the party in the Ashanti Region Bernard Antwi Boasiako.



According to Mr. Akwasi Nti, Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known affectionately as Wontumi is on the verge of collapsing NPP in the region due to his abysmal performance as the leader of NPP's stronghold.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Radio Station OTEC FM's political show dubbed ‘Dwabrem‘ on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Mr. Kwasi Nti was of the view that, Mr. Wontumi does not deserve a single vote in the coming elections.



The NPP stalwart called out the regional chairman, claiming he is out of touch with reality as he warns Mr. Boasiako’s actions could jeopardize the party’s electoral fortunes in the Ashanti Region.



Akwasi Nti noted that Chairman Wontumi has hijacked the party, and none of the regional executives is functioning – from Secretary to Organizer they have been made redundant by the chairman but they can’t talk.



Chairman Kwasi Nti again accused Chairman Wontumi of not ensuring the development of the party.



He alleged that Chairman Wontumi wants to assume responsibilities for his own interest. ”Chairman Wontumi wants to take control of everything in the country”.



He later called on all party footsoldiers and delegates to vote out Chairman Wontumi if the party really wants to break the eight.