NPP campaigned against Mahama over fuel prices but have double it in 5 years – John Dumelo

• John Dumelo raises concern over current fuel prices



• Prices go up more than 28% in last ten months



• Government has announced the suspension of some fuel levies



The 2020 National Democratic Congress Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party government over an increase in current fuel prices.



Citing demands made by the NPP when it was in opposition to a reduction in fuel prices, John Dumelo in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb notes that contrary to their demands while in opposition, the NPP after being in power for five years has ended up doubling the price of fuel.



"When the NPP were in opposition they campaigned against Mahama because of high fuel prices. They have been in power for 5 years now and almost doubled the same fuel prices they complained about. Have Ghanaians offended them in any way?” he questioned in his tweet.



Fuel prices at the pumps in Ghana has seen a net increase of about 28% over the last ten months.



Despite the recent increment in fuel prices being attributed to factors on the international market, several concerns have been made about the effects of persistent fuel price increases on Ghanaians.



The government in a move it says will help mitigate the effects of the recent hike on citizens, has announced the suspension of some levies imposed on fuel products for a period of two months.



However, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, has indicated a minimal prospect for a reduction in fuel prices in the country.



“Ghana is a price taker on the world market. We are not price makers. We don’t supply or produce enough oil to determine or influence the price of oil in the world and that won’t change any time soon.



“So we are actually just taking the effect of the general global situation which is also engraved in very strong economies,” he stated in an interview with Joy News monitored by GhanaWeb.