NPP breaking the 8 should not just be a talk shop – Ashanti Regional Chairman aspirant

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Mr. Asare Bediako, a Former Asokwa Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has warned the party against making the ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda a mere talk shop.



He indicates that the agenda if achievable would require persons of a certain pedigree to lead and anchor this agenda into reality.



The former Constituency Chairman who hopes to become the next Regional Chairman of the NPP in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa Breakfast Show hosted by Nana Mensah Joel on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, said delegates should weigh the competencies of all aspirants.



“Supporters of the NPP in the Region should weigh the competencies of all the aspirants in order to choose the best for the region. The progress of the NPP in the region should be the prime objective of all supporters. Breaking the 8, Breaking the 8 should not just be a talk shop. We need proper arrangements in order to be able to break the 8. That is all I am pleading with our supporters in the Region”, he urged.



On whether he could be influenced to chicken out in the forthcoming contest as was witnessed in 2018 he responded “. No one can stop me from contesting as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP this time around. It is only God who can stop me. If he speaks no one can counter his decision. I am telling my supporters that I am fully out to contest and require their prayers and support. God is king and I need them for the progress of the party to win the polls”