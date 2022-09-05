NPP breaking the 8 impossible without payment for services – Former MMDCEs

Politics of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Amid the hues and cries by public sector workers for raise in their cost of living allowances, there seems to be tension among some former government employees.



The former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are pessimistic about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) breaking the eight-year governance cycle.



The opinion of the immediate past executives on the 2024 elections is informed by the “unfair” treatment meted out to them.



According to the aggrieved persons, they expected to receive end-of-service benefits and ex-gratia, having completed their tenure. Yet, they have not received these benefits.



They argued that their predecessors who served under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government received their benefits when the NPP assumed office.



That, according to them, was because the NDC government made adequate preparations for the payments before exiting, which the NPP effected upon assuming power.



Therefore, they find it unfortunate for the Akufo-Addo-led government to hold back their benefits when the same government promptly released funds for their predecessors.



“At the time of the payment of the end of service benefits and ex-gratia to the former MMDCEs under the NDC government, didn’t the NPP government realize that the arrangement by the NDC didn’t fall under Article 71 office holders?



“Why was the NPP government quick to pay the former MMDCEs but now reluctant to pay her own MMDCEs and curiosity maintains that we are not Article 71 office holders? Are we not being treated unfairly?”



According to the aggrieved chief executives, life has become unbearable for them in a society that expects much from them. The situation, they noted, is due to their roles in the local government system, having dealt with the grassroots directly.



“We are now subjected to public ridicule as a result of the harsh economic conditions which is making it difficult for us to meet some basic needs. We are losing respect among our people. Former MMDCEs under President Nana Akufo Addo’s government cannot afford to donate at funerals and social gatherings,” they lamented.



Being the “footsoldiers who worked tirelessly for the retention of this government in power,” the former chief executives of the MMDAs sound caution to the government that her ‘nonchalant’ disposition has the potential to thwart the efforts of the NPP in achieving its landmark.



“How do we maintain the momentum in terms of soliciting votes for our party? Are things not being made difficult for the next Presidential Candidate?



“Let’s us, as a party, seriously address these issues as a matter of strategic importance,” they urged.