NPP boycotts Kumasi-based Nhyira FM

Politics of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its decision to boycott all political programs on Nhyira FM, a Kumasi-based radio station operating on the license of the Multimedia Group.



The party has also called on the company to suspend its Morning Show Host pending investigations into bribery allegations leveled against him.



Viral audio



The journalist, Kwadwo Jantuah, a known critique of the Akufo-Addo administration is alleged to have received a cash amount of $2,000 and 2000 cedis from the office of former President John Mahama to do the bidding of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region and make the government unpopular in its stronghold.



This is contained in a viral telephone conversation between popular NDC activist Appiah Stadium and another party member.



At a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday (September 6), the Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NPP Dennis Kwakwa said a recent pronouncement made by the presenter on air on the back of the scandal, informed the party’s decision.



“We are however worried about recent revelations involving one journalist with the Multimedia Group in Kumasi, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, who is alleged to have been paid an amount of $2,000 and 2000 cedis by the NDC to insult and denigrate the President…



"Our deep search into has revealed that this was not a one off payment but a quarterly contract initiated and mediated by Sammy Gyamfi and Abass Nurudeen, the National Communications Director and the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer respectively.



"The Communication Directorate of the NPP in the Ashanti Region accordingly withdraws its participation in subsequent episodes of ‘Kuro Yi Mu Ns3m’ and Kukurantumi’ Shows hosted by Nana Kwadwo Juantuah.



"His emboldened posture, showing readiness to do his worst in the coming days gives us a cause to worry for the safety of our members. He sounds combative determined to exchange blows if that becomes necessary in his view”, Kwakwa said.



Calls to NMC, GJA and OSP



The NPP has also indicated that some of its members have petitioned the local chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the National Media Commission (NMC) to take keen interest into the conduct of the journalist.



Mr. Kwakwa further indicated that the party will “take steps to petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) as far as the criminal aspect of the matter is concerned”.



Strong defense



But the Multimedia Group has rejected the allegations describing it as unfounded.



"Preliminary investigations reveal that the allegation is unsubstantiated. The Station engaged all persons involved in the allegation and they have all retracted the allegation. The person who made that particular allegation has accordingly apologized”, management of Nhyira FM said in a statement.



"In the light of the above, unless subsequent and concrete clear evidence is produced in support of the above allegation against Nana Kwadwo Juantuah, management views the allegation as unfounded”, it said.