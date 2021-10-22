NPP belongs to no individual, we must plan and progress in unity - Amewu

Politics of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: GNA

John Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament for Hohoe, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must not allow individual interest to affect the unity needed for development.



He said despite election victories, the Party needed to ensure that appointments and other political favours did not channel disunity into its structures.



Mr Amewu made the call at the 2021 Regional Delegates conference of the NPP in Ho.



“Let us unite and our efforts will bring progress. This Party is bigger than one individual. This Party belongs to nobody. In unity we will continue to build this Party,” he told members and executives who had filled up the G.M Afeti Auditorium of the Ho Technical University.



The MP, who also is the Minister for Railways, said the NPP’s significant rise in the Volta Region was the fruit of the sacrifices and hard work of visionary patriots, which must be sustained to affect the general growth of the Party.



“We present a mature future for this party in this region. The mantle for NPP is in Volta,” he stated.



The Minister called on members to consider the rising curve of the Party’s popularity in the Volta Region as against a dipping trend in its stronghold of the Ashanti Region, which he said required a focus on national cohesion and planning.



“What plan has the Party in the Volta Region? What plan has the Party in the various Constituencies? What plan has the Party at the national level had for the NPP in the Volta Region? Volta Region presents the growth of NPP in Ghana. We can only grow when we have a plan,” he said.



Mr Amewu said the Party in the region had committed to vote for improvement and would require the necessary support from the National Executives.



Mr Makafui Woanyah, Regional Chairman of the Party, reported successful constituency level elections held a month ago and urged all to continue to be guided by the rules and the “supreme interest” of the NPP.



“We shall not hesitate to enforce the rules and crack the whip. We cannot break the eight in disunity and indiscipline. Breaking the eight requires united front and united action,” the Regional Chairman added.



Mr Edmund Kudjo Attah, DCE for North Dayi, and the Dean of MDCEs in Volta noted a “difficulty in defining the thin line between Party and government,” which he said was affecting the Party in the Region.



“We must understand that we belong to a Party and must work in unity for that Party,” he said.



The DCE commended MDCEs in the Region as hardworking and ready to support the government's progress, adding that stakeholders should not turn a blind eye to challenges, but rather foster unity for greater victory.



Mr John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP, said President Akufo-Addo held sacred the role of Volta in keeping him in power.



He said Volta had the “potential to make the NPP the Party of choice forever,” and called to “watch apparent divisions and open disagreements”, which he noted were “very important."



The General Secretary demanded a fluid relationship between government appointees and Party, as the “Party is never separate from the government.



“Volta has the highest potential for NPP. We need to continue to work for this Party in order to consolidate and sustain the gains we’ve made,” he said.