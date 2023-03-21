NPP associates have used Genser energy deal to establish private gas plant to collapse GNPC – NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), claims that the government, its assigns, relatives, friends, and cronies are suffocating the Ghana Gas Company and may end up collapsing this monumental NDC legacy project.



He also claims that the government is using corrupt schemes under this administration, such as the Genser energy deal, to advance this agenda.



Delivering an address titled, “The True State of the Nation Address” on Monday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Mr Asiedu Nketiah stated that ”Under this corrupt deal, this government has decided to allow persons known to be affiliated to the NPP to build a private Gas plant so GNPC can sell natural gas from our oil fields to them at one-third of the price at which they sell it to Ghana Gas which is state-owned.



The whole idea is to cream off hundreds of millions of dollars in unreasonable and super-normal profits into the pockets of greedy NPP cronies”.



According to him, the NDC will oppose any fraudulent deals from the government in the interest of Ghanaians.



”As Chairman of the NDC, I wish to serve notice that we will vigorously oppose this glaring theft of national resources for private gain.



Ladies and gentlemen, the NDC believes institutions must work and the standards must even be higher for independent constitutional bodies that are legally clothed with independence to work independently.”