NPP are better managers of the economy than NDC – Sammi Awuku

Politics of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: ghbase.com

Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) Sammi Awuku has bragged that the ruling government to which he is affiliated are better managers of the economy than their main rival, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He made the statement when he was hosted in the studios of TV3 on the program ‘New Day.’



While extolling the virtues of his party, Mr. Awuku said the NPP are able to work to ensure that all the key economic indicators point to the positive direction.



“We are better managers of the economy,” he told show host Johnnie Hughes , and added that “When it comes to the exchange rate we cannot be called incompetent.”



The National Organizer of the NPP further indicated that since the Akufo-Addo administration took over in 2017, a number of initiatives have been introduced to support the economic wellbeing of the youth of this country.



“What I saw in 2026 is different from what I see now in 2022. In 2016 the young people felt desolated, they felt disoriented , they felt dispirited and they felt disenchanted . Today what I see is, they see that some of their colleagues have gotten jobs , they are praying and pushing that it gets to their time.



“Even though Nana Addo and his administration haven’t provided jobs for every young Ghanaians, nobody can also tell me he doesn’t know one person who hasn’t been employed under this administration.



“So you can point to one person meaning that we have made progress however because of the backlog , if you had four hundred thousand people entering the job market every year calculate it form 2017 to even 2021 . The five years is giving 2million young people. 2 million young people absorbing them won't be easy.



“If you go to elsewhere, the government even guaranteed a loan for young people, if you go to India it similar, when you want to go into entrepreneurship. What the Akufo-Addo administration has started with with the 1D1F, we will start seeing results of it after three or four years.



“Why because at that time you will have a whole value chain of these entities, factories that will also help curb the rural urban migration.”