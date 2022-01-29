NPP announces dates for election of party officers

Politics of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced dates for its internal elections to elect party officers.



The party intends to elect party officers who will take over the administration of the party and steer affairs to ensure that the party is retained in the 2024 election.



According to the timelines provided, the elections will begin with the polling station elections which has been scheduled for 19th February -5th March.



Electoral Area Elections has been scheduled for 18th – 20th March whiles Constituency Elections will be held from 22nd -24th April.



Regional Elections is scheduled to take place from 20th -22nd May whiles National Elections will take place from 14th -16th July.



Read Statement Below



The National Council of the NPP has set down timelines for the conduct of its internal elections to elect officers right from the polling stations to the National.



TIME TABLE FOR 2022 NPP INTERNAL ELECTIONS*



Polling Stations Elections 19th February -5th March



Electoral Area Elections 18th – 20th March



Constituency Elections 22nd -24th April



Regional Elections 20th -22nd May



National Elections 14th -16th July



