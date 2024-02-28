NPP and NDC join hands in Parliament to unanimously pass anti-LGBTQ bill

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: Peace FM

The Parliament of Ghana has unanimously passed the anti-gay bill with members from both sides of the House supporting it.



Known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, its passage brings an end to years of advocacy for and against the bill by sections of the Ghanaian society.



While some human rights advocates pushed for the bill to be quashed, some hardliners in favour of the bill remained defiant and advocated strongly for its passage.



In Parliament, the bill has gone through several stages with counter-motions by members from both sides, all geared towards what each side described as acceptable.



Today, February 28, 2024, both sides came together and unanimously approved the bill without any hindrances, as had been feared.



The bill criminalizes the promotion, advocacy, funding and acts of homosexuality. It also hands prison terms of up to ten years for LGBTQ+ advocates and three years for anyone identifying as such.