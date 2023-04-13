NPP and NDC are serving their parochial interests – Odike fumes

Politics of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addae Odike, has lashed out at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in what he describes as serving their parochial interests.



According to the businessman cum politician, actions and inactions of the two biggest political parties in the country over the years have been to seek for their self-interest.



The situation, he added, has contributed to worsening the plight of Ghanaians who are already suffering in these difficult times.



His outburst stems from the controversy surrounding comments made by Minister for Food and Agric, Bryan Acheampong that the ruling government will not hand over power to the opposition NDC should they lose the 2024 general elections.



The NDC has since described the comment as treasonable and has demanded the minister’s arrest.



However, the NPP in a statement rubbished the NDC’s demands and said the opposition party only sought to attack the former who is also a Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the Eastern Region.



According to the NPP, former president John Mahama and NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, deserve arrest because they have recently made comments which sounded more treasonable than that of Bryan Acheampong.



“Their leadership [NPP and NPP] have only been self-seeking, they are not ranting or fighting because of Ghana,” Odike told Kwamina Sam Biney on the Anopa Bofo morning show on Angel 102.9FM and Angel TV, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.



“So if you analyse critically the utterances’ of Bryan Acheampong, Kennedy Agyapong, John Mahama and Asiedu Nketiah and who else…You will then come to the realisation that they are not doing that in the name of Ghana but their personal parochial interests.



“Why am I saying this? Why should people seeking for power from the general public to serve rather be using ways and means at all costs?”



He further questioned why such behavior is gaining a centre stage among politicians who should know better. This, he said, “has attributed to reason why NPP and NDC have made it a norm that once you are not part of their family, you are not entitled to an appointment in their government irrespective of the intellect and knowledge one possesses. ”



The presidential hopeful, however, could not fault the two political parties for the mess becaus, the democratic system of governance practiced in the country has paved way for all the happenings.



According to him, the 1992 constitution being used to govern the country needs a lot of restructuring and noted that, failure to do so will land the country in the hands of greedy politicians because, the general public has also failed to be reasonable enough.