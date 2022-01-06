NPP administration punishing Ghanaians with more economic hardship – NDC

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA begins reversal of 50% benchmark value reduction at ports



Duty on sugar, vehicles, roofing sheets, ceramic tiles and others to increase



NDC laments high cost of doing business at the ports



The National Democratic Congress has blamed the governing New Patriotic Party for incurring punishment on the ordinary Ghanaian as a result of the bad economic management.



According to the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the decision by government to reverse the benchmark value policy reduction at the country’s ports is in bad taste.



Addressing journalists at a press conference on Wednesday January 5, 2022, the NDC said they are “utterly appalled by the decision of the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to reverse benchmark value discounts on selected imported goods, effective January 4, 2022.”



“This will ultimately increase the cost of doing business in the country, negatively affect the turnover of businesses and the volume of trade in the country, and lead to the collapse of many businesses and jobs,” the party added.



The NDC Communications Officer further worried that government’s decision on the benchmark value policy will be detrimental to the activities of the traders and citizens.







