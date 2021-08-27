NPP accuses Mahama of twisting facts

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been twisting facts on his thank you tour, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said.



Mr Boadudu cautioned the Presidential Candidate of the NDC in last year’s election against deceiving the people of this country.



Mr Boadu accused Mr Mahama of twisting facts in his comments against the Akufo-Addo administration.



Mr Mahama had called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the developmental needs of the newly created North East region.



He said this while speaking at a gathering of party executives and supporters at Nalerigu, during his thank you tour.



He explained that infrastructural projects are what makes a region and not just boundaries demarcating regions.



“You cannot just create regions in the name. The regions must be worthy of being called regions. And it is the infrastructure that makes a region a region.”



“If you go to Tamale you will know that this is the Northern Region, if you go to Bolga you know that this is the Upper East Region. If you come to Nalerigu it is a shadow of a region”, adding “we don’t only need the regional boundaries to be re-drawn; we need regional infrastructure so that when you come you will say yes, this is the North East Region.”



But speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday August 26, Mr Boadu said “We are really not worried about his distraction because our president is focused on delivering his mandate.



“He has turned his so-called thank you tour into election campaign. Yes he has the right to campaign but he should play by the rules of engagement.



“He has no right to deceive the people of this country by twisting facts.



“His comments on the creation of the six regions is embarrassing. He accuses president Akufo-Addo of creating in name only without development. He is so wrong. Facts are that the people in the affected regions did petition the then fresh president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after they failed to gain the attention of the former president.



“The Akufo-Addo administration followed the constitutional process of setting an independent commission. The commission concluded that the demands met and therefore triggered the constitutional requirement of a referendum.”