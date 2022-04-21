NPP Youth now using social media to attack party leaders - Nana B cries

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Youth Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye says the party’s youth are derailing the agenda of the party.



According to him, NPP Youth has now gained notoriety for insulting the leadership of the party through various social media platforms which hitherto should have been an avenue for championing its course.



He said the platforms that are available to propagate the good works of the party has rather been used as a medium to insult party leaders and elders with impunity and without recourse to the consequences.



Nana B as he is affectionately called said it’s about time there is a switch in focus to campaigning for the party to win the 2024 elections because it’s now easy to reach the masses through social media.



“Today you see people on Utv, Asempa but still insist that our communication is not up to par. Whatsapp which is now a major medium for communication is currently being used to insult party leadership. You are not projecting your party on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram but you come and say the party’s communication is poor.”



Nana B noted that there has been a major shift from Traditional to New Media and the platforms can be leveraged as good mediums for communication, therefore there is the need for the NPP and its supporters to take advantage of the platforms available to project their work.